Starry Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:STRY) Major Shareholder Sells $20,835.72 in Stock

Starry Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:STRY – Get Rating) major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 115,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.18, for a total transaction of $20,835.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,855,360 shares in the company, valued at $2,853,964.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Tiger Global Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Starry Group alerts:

On Monday, December 5th, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 354,139 shares of Starry Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.16, for a total transaction of $56,662.24.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 83,730 shares of Starry Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.19, for a total transaction of $15,908.70.

On Monday, November 28th, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 304,725 shares of Starry Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.20, for a total transaction of $60,945.00.

On Friday, November 25th, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 406,141 shares of Starry Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.20, for a total transaction of $81,228.20.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 128,567 shares of Starry Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.21, for a total transaction of $26,999.07.

On Monday, November 21st, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 85,904 shares of Starry Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.23, for a total transaction of $19,757.92.

On Thursday, November 17th, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 107,064 shares of Starry Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.24, for a total transaction of $25,695.36.

On Tuesday, November 15th, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 212,648 shares of Starry Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.29, for a total transaction of $61,667.92.

On Monday, October 10th, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 146,096 shares of Starry Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total transaction of $146,096.00.

On Friday, October 7th, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 48,109 shares of Starry Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $48,590.09.

Starry Group Price Performance

Shares of STRY opened at $0.11 on Friday. Starry Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $10.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.82, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starry Group

STRY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Starry Group from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Starry Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Starry Group from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on shares of Starry Group to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.29.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starry Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Starry Group in the first quarter worth $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starry Group in the first quarter worth $43,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starry Group in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starry Group in the first quarter worth $94,000. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Starry Group

(Get Rating)

Starry Group Holdings, Inc operates as a next generation licensed fixed wireless technology developer and internet service provider. The company is deploying gigabit capable broadband to the home using its hybrid fiber fixed wireless technology. It serves approximately 5.3 million households through deploying its gigabit network in six U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Starry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.