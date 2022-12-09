Status (SNT) Price Down 0.6% Over Last 7 Days

Status (SNT) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. Status has a market capitalization of $79.44 million and approximately $3.99 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Status has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Status token can now be bought for $0.0229 or 0.00000134 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00010768 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005847 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036028 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00046706 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005743 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00020903 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.88 or 0.00239022 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status (SNT) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official website is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174 with 3,470,483,788 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02296686 USD and is up 3.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $8,310,702.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

