Status Trading Down 0.5% Over Last Week (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. In the last seven days, Status has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One Status token can now be purchased for about $0.0231 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a total market cap of $80.15 million and approximately $2.27 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00010849 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005826 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00035914 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00046017 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005738 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00020943 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00239311 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003687 BTC.

About Status

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Status is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174 with 3,470,483,788 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02296686 USD and is up 3.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $8,310,702.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

