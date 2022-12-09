Stellar (XLM) Trading Down 2.3% Over Last 7 Days

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 9th. One Stellar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0855 or 0.00000497 BTC on exchanges. Stellar has a total market cap of $2.20 billion and $39.03 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Stellar has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Stellar alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00009584 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $954.98 or 0.05557011 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87.24 or 0.00507633 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Stellar

Stellar (XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,787,531 coins and its circulating supply is 25,734,133,461 coins. The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org. The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stellar is https://reddit.com/r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Stellar

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies.Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses.Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stellar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stellar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.