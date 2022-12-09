Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.88

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.88 and traded as high as $13.64. Stellus Capital Investment shares last traded at $13.10, with a volume of 106,998 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SCM. StockNews.com raised Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Stellus Capital Investment Stock Up 2.2 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.88. The company has a market cap of $261.77 million, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Stellus Capital Investment Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stellus Capital Investment

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.1133 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.15%. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCM. Cliffwater LLC raised its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 3.4% in the third quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 253,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after buying an additional 8,224 shares during the period. Farmer Steven Patrick purchased a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the second quarter valued at $2,368,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 69.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 97,995 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 40,002 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,029,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $787,000. 14.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

See Also

