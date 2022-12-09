Stephen I. Robertson Sells 3,630 Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) CFO Stephen I. Robertson sold 3,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $82,074.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,998,975.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

INTA stock opened at $22.68 on Friday. Intapp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.52 and a 1 year high of $29.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.34 and a 200 day moving average of $17.95.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $79.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.42 million. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 30.50% and a negative net margin of 32.69%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intapp, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Intapp from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Intapp from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Intapp from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Intapp from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intapp by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,642,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,662,000 after buying an additional 257,584 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Intapp by 9.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 901,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,839,000 after purchasing an additional 75,377 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Intapp by 77.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 550,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,274,000 after purchasing an additional 240,564 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Intapp by 5.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 274,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after purchasing an additional 15,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Intapp during the first quarter valued at about $6,428,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

