Stephen I. Robertson Sells 3,630 Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) CFO Stephen I. Robertson sold 3,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $82,074.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,998,975.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Intapp Price Performance
INTA stock opened at $22.68 on Friday. Intapp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.52 and a 1 year high of $29.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.34 and a 200 day moving average of $17.95.
Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $79.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.42 million. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 30.50% and a negative net margin of 32.69%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intapp, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intapp by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,642,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,662,000 after buying an additional 257,584 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Intapp by 9.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 901,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,839,000 after purchasing an additional 75,377 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Intapp by 77.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 550,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,274,000 after purchasing an additional 240,564 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Intapp by 5.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 274,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after purchasing an additional 15,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Intapp during the first quarter valued at about $6,428,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.
Intapp Company Profile
Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.
