STERIS (NYSE:STE) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.40-$8.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.95 billion-$4.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.98 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on STE shares. Needham & Company LLC downgraded STERIS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com cut STERIS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on STERIS from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $242.40.

Get STERIS alerts:

STERIS Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $190.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.36. STERIS has a 12-month low of $159.21 and a 12-month high of $255.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

STERIS Announces Dividend

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. STERIS had a positive return on equity of 12.75% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that STERIS will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,708.94%.

Institutional Trading of STERIS

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,592 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.