Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target to $545.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $565.00 to $545.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 13.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on COST. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $517.00 to $512.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $566.12.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $481.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $496.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $500.44. The firm has a market cap of $213.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.64, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 14.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total transaction of $483,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,606,142.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total transaction of $483,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,606,142.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at $13,812,296.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,500 shares of company stock worth $3,134,235 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. CNB Bank raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,928 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.4% during the first quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 491 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,504 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

