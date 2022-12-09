Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.B) Trading Down 4.3%

Shares of Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.B – Get Rating) were down 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$4.50 and last traded at C$4.50. Approximately 700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 1,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.70.

Stingray Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.55. The stock has a market cap of C$313.43 million and a P/E ratio of 10.71.

Stingray Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stingray Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stingray Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.