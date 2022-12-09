StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Price Performance

Shares of Altisource Asset Management stock opened at $22.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.27. The company has a market capitalization of $39.98 million, a P/E ratio of -33.58 and a beta of 1.46. Altisource Asset Management has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $27.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altisource Asset Management

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Altisource Asset Management during the first quarter worth about $507,000. 15.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altisource Asset Management Company Profile

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

Featured Stories

