StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPS Technologies Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of CPS Technologies stock opened at $2.98 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.28. CPS Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.47 and a 12-month high of $5.85. The stock has a market cap of $43.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 1.76.

Institutional Trading of CPS Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CPS Technologies by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 7,031 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CPS Technologies by 291.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 48,725 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of CPS Technologies by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

CPS Technologies Company Profile

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in internet switches and routers.

