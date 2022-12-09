StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Rubicon Technology from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.

NASDAQ RBCN opened at $1.88 on Monday. Rubicon Technology has a 52 week low of $1.74 and a 52 week high of $17.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Rubicon Technology ( NASDAQ:RBCN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter. Rubicon Technology had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 3.42%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rubicon Technology stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.87% of Rubicon Technology as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.22% of the company’s stock.

Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems in North America and Asia. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including round and rectangular windows and wafers, domes, tubes, and rods for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.

