StockNews.com Downgrades Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) to Hold

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.
Shares of Middlefield Banc stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.42. 4,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,617. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.01. Middlefield Banc has a fifty-two week low of $23.65 and a fifty-two week high of $30.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $164.89 million, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.56.
Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter. Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 29.67% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $14.15 million during the quarter.
Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It provides checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.
