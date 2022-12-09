StockNews.com Downgrades Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) to Hold

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Middlefield Banc Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Middlefield Banc stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.42. 4,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,617. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.01. Middlefield Banc has a fifty-two week low of $23.65 and a fifty-two week high of $30.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $164.89 million, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.56.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter. Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 29.67% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $14.15 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Middlefield Banc

About Middlefield Banc

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MBCN. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. lifted its stake in Middlefield Banc by 221.8% in the 3rd quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Middlefield Banc during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Middlefield Banc during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Middlefield Banc by 274.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Middlefield Banc during the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. 28.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It provides checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.

