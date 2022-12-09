StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Cheetah Mobile Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of NYSE CMCM opened at $2.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average of $2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.21. Cheetah Mobile has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $7.75.

Institutional Trading of Cheetah Mobile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cheetah Mobile stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,111 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Cheetah Mobile at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Cheetah Mobile Company Profile

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as an internet company in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; and Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications.

Further Reading

