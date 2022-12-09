StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Tenax Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Tenax Therapeutics stock opened at $0.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.14 and its 200 day moving average is $0.28. Tenax Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $1.46.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Analysts expect that Tenax Therapeutics will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenax Therapeutics

Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tenax Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TENX Get Rating ) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,965,885 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 368,836 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 7.80% of Tenax Therapeutics worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 41.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. It develops TNX-103 and TNX-102 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

