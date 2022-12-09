StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Shares of Tenax Therapeutics stock opened at $0.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.14 and its 200 day moving average is $0.28. Tenax Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $1.46.
Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Analysts expect that Tenax Therapeutics will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. It develops TNX-103 and TNX-102 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.
