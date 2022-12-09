StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BWS Financial upgraded Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Maxim Group began coverage on Xperi in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xperi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Xperi stock opened at $10.79 on Wednesday. Xperi has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $26.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XPER. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,797,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $166,812,000 after acquiring an additional 367,776 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,191,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,593,000 after acquiring an additional 230,878 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,853,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,486,000 after acquiring an additional 453,289 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,439,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,934,000 after acquiring an additional 417,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,394,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,127,000 after acquiring an additional 35,292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and service, including schedules, listings, app content linking services, and advanced metadata, such as moods, tones, themes and topics; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.

