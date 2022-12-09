StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BWS Financial upgraded Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Maxim Group began coverage on Xperi in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xperi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.
Xperi Stock Up 6.5 %
Xperi stock opened at $10.79 on Wednesday. Xperi has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $26.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36.
Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and service, including schedules, listings, app content linking services, and advanced metadata, such as moods, tones, themes and topics; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.
