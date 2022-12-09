Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at HC Wainwright

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $70.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Stoke Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.85) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.23) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.06) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.57) EPS.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on STOK. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $38.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. SVB Leerink raised Stoke Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.00.
Stoke Therapeutics Stock Up 8.3 %
Shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock opened at $7.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.47. Stoke Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $26.60.
Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output to design ASOs to precisely upregulate protein expression.
