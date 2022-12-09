STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) Shares Sold by Western Standard LLC

Western Standard LLC lessened its stake in STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,136,454 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 80,992 shares during the period. Western Standard LLC’s holdings in STRATA Skin Sciences were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 865,578 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 67,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSKN remained flat at $0.86 during trading on Friday. 412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,144. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.74 and a twelve month high of $1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.86 and its 200 day moving average is $0.97.

STRATA Skin Sciences ( NASDAQ:SSKN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative net margin of 17.86% and a negative return on equity of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $9.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of STRATA Skin Sciences to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

