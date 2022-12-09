Streamr (DATA) Price Reaches $0.0278 on Exchanges

Streamr (DATA) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. During the last seven days, Streamr has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. Streamr has a market cap of $21.34 million and approximately $9.85 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Streamr token can now be bought for $0.0278 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Streamr Profile

Streamr was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 tokens and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 tokens. The official website for Streamr is streamr.network. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Streamr is streamr.network/blog.

Streamr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr is a decentralized platform for real‑time dataIt aims to Distribute unstoppable data streams over a global open-source peer-to-peer network and help build a new data economy. Streamr delivers data to applications. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATA Token.”

