Strike (STRK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $39.05 Million

Strike (STRK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. Over the last week, Strike has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. Strike has a market cap of $39.05 million and $901,638.38 worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Strike token can now be bought for approximately $11.22 or 0.00065457 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Strike

Strike was first traded on March 29th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,479,294 tokens. The official website for Strike is strike.org. The official message board for Strike is medium.com/strikefinance. Strike’s official Twitter account is @strikefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Strike

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike is an autonomous and decentralized money market that enables variable based rates for supplying digital asset collaterals to the protocol and from borrowing digital assets from the protocol with over-collateralized assets.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strike should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Strike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

