Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) VP Kevin B. Sr Reid, Sr. Sells 2,500 Shares

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) VP Kevin B. Sr Reid, Sr. sold 2,500 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $156,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

RGR stock opened at $60.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.24. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $49.50 and a one year high of $74.88.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 27.15%.

Institutional Trading of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1,472.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1,978.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates through two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

