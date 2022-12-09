Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) Trading 10.3% Higher

Shares of Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOHVY – Get Rating) were up 10.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.26 and last traded at $5.20. Approximately 2,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $4.71.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.10.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries Company Profile

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells general machinery, advanced precision machinery, construction machinery, ships, and environmental plant facilities in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Mechatronics, Industrial Machinery, Logistics & Construction, and Energy & Lifelines.

