Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Shares Up 4.4%

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.97 and last traded at $3.77. 68,875 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 13,056,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.61.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Summit Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.
The company has a market cap of $752.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.12.
Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States and Latin America. It conducts clinical programs focusing on Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.
