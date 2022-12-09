Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Shares Up 4.4%

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.97 and last traded at $3.77. 68,875 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 13,056,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.61.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Summit Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

The company has a market cap of $752.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMMT. Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 97.2% in the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 39.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 421,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 118,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.34% of the company’s stock.

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States and Latin America. It conducts clinical programs focusing on Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

