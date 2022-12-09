Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

SHO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note on Monday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunstone Hotel Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.43.

Shares of SHO opened at $10.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $12.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.25.

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $244.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.14 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 24.29% and a return on equity of 10.86%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 16,200.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

