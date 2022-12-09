Sweat Economy (SWEAT) Price Up 8.7% Over Last 7 Days

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. Sweat Economy has a market capitalization of $49.95 million and approximately $2.85 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sweat Economy token can currently be purchased for about $0.0142 or 0.00000083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Sweat Economy has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sweat Economy Profile

Sweat Economy’s genesis date was September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 21,948,883,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,523,881,310 tokens. Sweat Economy’s official message board is medium.com/sweat-economy. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy. Sweat Economy’s official website is www.sweateconomy.com.

Buying and Selling Sweat Economy

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user. SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

