Swipe Price Hits $0.24 on Top Exchanges (SXP)

Swipe (SXP) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. During the last week, Swipe has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. One Swipe coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001422 BTC on exchanges. Swipe has a market cap of $116.87 million and approximately $4.44 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $956.62 or 0.05579870 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.34 or 0.00504355 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,160.84 or 0.30146754 BTC.

Swipe launched on August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 525,116,693 coins and its circulating supply is 479,937,576 coins. Swipe’s official website is solar.org. Swipe’s official message board is blog.solar.org. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe aims to create a platform that will be accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device which enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies on the Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum.Additionally, Swipe issues debit card services to their users including the Swipe Standard Visa Card and Swipe Premium Visa Card.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

