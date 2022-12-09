Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC upgraded Swisscom from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group upgraded Swisscom from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Swisscom from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Swisscom from CHF 485 to CHF 475 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Swisscom from CHF 670 to CHF 674 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Swisscom currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $551.33.

Swisscom Stock Performance

Shares of Swisscom stock opened at $54.48 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.62 and a 200 day moving average of $52.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.24. Swisscom has a 12 month low of $43.69 and a 12 month high of $61.42.

Swisscom Company Profile

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. The company offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile offerings, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

