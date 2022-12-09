Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Stake Increased by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,722 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,425 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $4,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYNA. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Synaptics by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,711 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Synaptics by 2.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,687 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Synaptics by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Synaptics by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SYNA traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,714. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.37. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $81.13 and a 1-year high of $296.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.27.

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.70. Synaptics had a return on equity of 39.05% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $448.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $210.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Synaptics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Synaptics from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $210.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.50.

In other news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $1,088,461.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,165.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $1,088,461.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,165.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 11,866 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.52, for a total value of $1,216,502.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,535 shares in the company, valued at $3,643,048.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,487 shares of company stock valued at $2,550,413 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

