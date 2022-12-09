Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Price Target Raised to $45.50 at DA Davidson

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $42.50 to $45.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Synovus Financial in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Synovus Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Synovus Financial from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.60.

Shares of SNV stock opened at $39.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Synovus Financial has a 52-week low of $34.15 and a 52-week high of $54.40.

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $582.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.52 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 33.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Synovus Financial will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $29,039.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,090 shares in the company, valued at $222,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 20.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 65,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 11,025 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 6.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 6.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 344,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,862,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 8.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 537,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,340,000 after acquiring an additional 42,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 21.5% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 89,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 15,937 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

