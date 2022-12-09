T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,735 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,712 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 517.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 753 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,020 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,479 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 162,555 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $20,865,000 after buying an additional 50,920 shares during the period. 45.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMUS has been the subject of several research reports. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.15.

TMUS stock opened at $143.81 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.51 and a 52 week high of $154.38. The company has a market capitalization of $178.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total value of $110,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $260,882.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,696.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total transaction of $110,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $476,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,450 shares of company stock worth $11,045,767 in the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

