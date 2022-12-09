T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Bought by Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC

Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 43,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1,646.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 7,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,767 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 219,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,270,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 21,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,426,000 after buying an additional 4,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 50,870 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,779,000 after buying an additional 6,998 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $113.90.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $122.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.08. The company has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.27. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.53 and a 12 month high of $203.00.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 29.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.11%.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total transaction of $1,241,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.