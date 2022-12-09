Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Shares Sold by Apollo Management Holdings L.P.

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. decreased its position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,608,812 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,630,075 shares during the period. Taylor Morrison Home comprises approximately 0.3% of Apollo Management Holdings L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. owned 1.42% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $37,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 9.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter valued at $372,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 56.5% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 34,846 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 12,584 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 210.2% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 36,018 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 24,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 6.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Taylor Morrison Home

In related news, CFO Louis Steffens bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.07 per share, for a total transaction of $253,770.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 44,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,467.69. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TMHC opened at $30.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 5.24. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a one year low of $20.05 and a one year high of $35.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.22.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 12.75%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $29.50 to $39.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.64.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

