Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TMHC. Barclays dropped their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $29.50 to $39.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. B. Riley dropped their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.64.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance

Shares of TMHC opened at $30.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.22. Taylor Morrison Home has a 12-month low of $20.05 and a 12-month high of $35.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 12.75%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Louis Steffens acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.07 per share, for a total transaction of $253,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,467.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taylor Morrison Home

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMHC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 9.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 4,401 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 7.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 338,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,222,000 after buying an additional 22,862 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 56.5% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 34,846 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 12,584 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 210.2% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 36,018 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 24,407 shares during the period. 95.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

See Also

