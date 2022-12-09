TD Securities Cuts Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Price Target to C$8.00

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 46.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CR. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on Crew Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$8.97.

Shares of TSE CR traded down C$0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$5.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,242,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,322. The company has a market cap of C$857.04 million and a P/E ratio of 3.60. Crew Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$2.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.72.

In other Crew Energy news, Senior Officer John Glenn Leach sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.40, for a total value of C$160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,497,209 shares in the company, valued at C$9,582,137.60. In other Crew Energy news, Senior Officer John Glenn Leach sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.40, for a total transaction of C$160,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,497,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,582,137.60. Also, Senior Officer Kurtis Fischer sold 59,389 shares of Crew Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.76, for a total transaction of C$342,199.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 758,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,372,493.70. Insiders have sold 547,628 shares of company stock worth $3,258,349 in the last 90 days.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

