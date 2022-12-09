TD Securities Cuts Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Price Target to C$8.00

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 46.25% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CR. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on Crew Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$8.97.
Crew Energy Price Performance
Shares of TSE CR traded down C$0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$5.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,242,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,322. The company has a market cap of C$857.04 million and a P/E ratio of 3.60. Crew Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$2.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.72.
Insider Buying and Selling
About Crew Energy
Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.
Recommended Stories
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
- This Is Why Daktronics Fell 40% In One Day
Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.