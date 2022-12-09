Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) PT Raised to C$60.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$56.50 to C$60.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TECK.B. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Eight Capital dropped their price target on Teck Resources from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut Teck Resources from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$49.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Teck Resources to C$48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$53.67.

TECK.B stock opened at C$50.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.03. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of C$32.68 and a twelve month high of C$57.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$45.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$44.15.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

