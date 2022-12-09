Teekay (NYSE:TK) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.55

Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.55 and traded as high as $4.28. Teekay shares last traded at $4.05, with a volume of 1,369,202 shares.

TK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teekay in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Teekay from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $414.90 million, a PE ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Teekay in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Teekay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Teekay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Teekay in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Teekay in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. 28.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company provides a full suite of ship-to-ship transfer services in the oil, gas, and dry bulk industries; lightering and lightering support; and operational and maintenance marine, as well as offshore production services.

