Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Shares Gap Down to $4.61

Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.61, but opened at $4.46. Telecom Argentina shares last traded at $4.52, with a volume of 273 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on TEO shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Telecom Argentina from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Telecom Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

Telecom Argentina Stock Down 2.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.17 and its 200-day moving average is $4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.51.

Institutional Trading of Telecom Argentina

Telecom Argentina ( NYSE:TEO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.46). Telecom Argentina had a positive return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 23.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Telecom Argentina S.A. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in Telecom Argentina by 290.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 25,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 19,005 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Telecom Argentina during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Telecom Argentina during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Telecom Argentina during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Telecom Argentina by 42.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 76,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 22,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

About Telecom Argentina

(Get Rating)

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; and other related supplementary services, such as call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services.

Recommended Stories

