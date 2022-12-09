Tellor (TRB) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.77 Million

Tellor (TRB) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 9th. Over the last week, Tellor has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. Tellor has a total market capitalization of $31.48 million and approximately $3.77 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tellor token can now be purchased for about $13.54 or 0.00078431 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002023 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000282 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000350 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $965.04 or 0.05597812 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.68 or 0.00508568 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000252 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,240.60 or 0.30398635 BTC.
Tellor Profile
Tellor’s launch date was August 1st, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,406,596 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,325,651 tokens. Tellor’s official message board is tellor.io/blog. The Reddit community for Tellor is https://reddit.com/r/tellorofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @wearetellor and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Tellor
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Tellor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tellor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.