Telsey Advisory Group Trims V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Target Price to $36.00

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Telsey Advisory Group from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for V.F.’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on VFC. StockNews.com lowered V.F. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on V.F. from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered V.F. from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on V.F. from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on V.F. from $50.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.60.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $28.67 on Tuesday. V.F. has a 1 year low of $26.46 and a 1 year high of $77.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.63.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). V.F. had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that V.F. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%. This is an increase from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 185.19%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VFC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in V.F. by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 112,146 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,434,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in V.F. by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,515 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in V.F. in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,619,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in V.F. by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 251,927 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,325,000 after acquiring an additional 19,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in V.F. by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 112,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

