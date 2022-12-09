TELUS Co. (TSE:T) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$32.90.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on T shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

TSE:T opened at C$28.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.68, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.52. TELUS has a one year low of C$26.30 and a one year high of C$34.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$28.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$29.08. The company has a market cap of C$39.95 billion and a PE ratio of 19.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.351 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is 91.23%.

In other TELUS news, Director Darren Entwistle sold 563,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.21, for a total value of C$16,451,539.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 401,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,730,115.34.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

