Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (TEI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 16th

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This is a boost from Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years.
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:TEI opened at $5.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.10. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 12 month low of $4.33 and a 12 month high of $7.55.
About Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.
