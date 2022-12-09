Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (TEI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 16th

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This is a boost from Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TEI opened at $5.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.10. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 12 month low of $4.33 and a 12 month high of $7.55.

Institutional Trading of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund

About Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 229.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 315,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 219,852 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 153,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 49,512 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 766,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 38,744 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 31,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $184,000.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

