Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (LON:TEM) Declares GBX 2 Dividend

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (LON:TEMGet Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Friday, January 27th. This represents a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

TEM stock opened at GBX 146.80 ($1.79) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14. Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 128.59 ($1.57) and a 52-week high of GBX 182.80 ($2.23). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 140.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 145.68. The company has a market capitalization of £1.71 billion and a PE ratio of -3.89.

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Franklin Templeton International Services S.a.r l. The fund is co-managed by Franklin Templeton Investment Management Limited and Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of developing countries across the globe.

