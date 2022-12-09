Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Wahed Invest LLC

Wahed Invest LLC cut its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,027 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 776 shares during the period. Tesla comprises approximately 3.8% of Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $6,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 916.7% during the 2nd quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 43.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $233,627.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $11,442,600.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $1,127,212.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 192,777 shares in the company, valued at $57,946,838.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $233,627.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,442,600.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,101,581 shares of company stock valued at $2,867,767,471. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $5.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $178.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,150,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,894,224. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $205.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.10. The stock has a market cap of $565.17 billion, a PE ratio of 53.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.91. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.18 and a 1-year high of $402.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Tesla to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Tesla from $267.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered Tesla from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Tesla from $360.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Tesla from $137.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.91.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.