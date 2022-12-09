Tether Gold (XAUT) Price Up 0% Over Last 7 Days

Tether Gold (XAUT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 9th. Tether Gold has a market capitalization of $86.27 million and approximately $245,642.83 worth of Tether Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tether Gold token can now be purchased for approximately $1,780.50 or 0.10321494 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Tether Gold has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether Gold Profile

Tether Gold’s genesis date was January 23rd, 2020. Tether Gold’s total supply is 246,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,450 tokens. Tether Gold’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tether Gold is tether.to.

Tether Gold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether Gold (Gold) is a digital asset offered by TG Commodities Limited. One full XAUt token represents one troy fine ounce of gold on a London Good Delivery bar.The XAUT token can be transferred to any on-chain address from the purchasers' Tether wallet where it is issued after purchase. Specific gold bar(s) will be associated with each on-chain address where Tether Gold is held.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tether Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

