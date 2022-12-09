Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.70-$4.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.90 billion-$3.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.81 billion. Tetra Tech also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.15-$1.20 EPS.

Tetra Tech Stock Down 0.4 %

Tetra Tech stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $152.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Tetra Tech has a 52-week low of $118.55 and a 52-week high of $188.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.95 and its 200 day moving average is $139.10. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 0.92.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $736.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.86 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is 18.89%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TTEK shares. StockNews.com raised Tetra Tech from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Tetra Tech from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

In other news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $556,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,705,505.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $556,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,705,505.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Roger R. Argus sold 4,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.67, for a total transaction of $632,352.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,787.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,931 shares of company stock valued at $2,176,181 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,303,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $874,777,000 after purchasing an additional 61,906 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Tetra Tech by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,707,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,585,000 after acquiring an additional 31,942 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 917,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,353,000 after purchasing an additional 64,168 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Tetra Tech by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 767,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,798,000 after purchasing an additional 26,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 734,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,275,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

