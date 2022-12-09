Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Holdings Decreased by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TXN. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 6.0% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 43,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 2.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,694,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,044,975,000 after purchasing an additional 117,177 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 16.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 12.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 12.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 207,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,845,000 after purchasing an additional 22,796 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $168.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.70.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of TXN opened at $177.35 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $144.46 and a 12-month high of $196.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $166.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.99.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 44.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $1.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.99%.

Texas Instruments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 15th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,915,353.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.