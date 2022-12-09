The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by CoreFirst Bank & Trust

CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 800 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Boeing were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newport Trust Co grew its stake in Boeing by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 44,678,806 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,108,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,565 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,355,912 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,302,657,000 after acquiring an additional 276,392 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,674,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,065,627,000 after acquiring an additional 887,382 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,901,503 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,447,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781,349 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,655,099 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,866,925,000 after buying an additional 913,386 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of BA stock opened at $179.08 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $229.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.23.

Insider Activity

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $458,231.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BA. Jefferies Financial Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $233.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.41.

Boeing Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Stories

