The Debt Box (DEBT) Price Down 1.7% Over Last Week

The Debt Box (DEBT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 9th. One The Debt Box token can currently be bought for approximately $10.45 or 0.00060869 BTC on exchanges. The Debt Box has a market cap of $688.06 million and $411,662.88 worth of The Debt Box was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, The Debt Box has traded down 1.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $980.99 or 0.05731538 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.05 or 0.00508583 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,203.07 or 0.30399499 BTC.

The Debt Box Token Profile

The Debt Box’s launch date was December 20th, 2021. The Debt Box’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The Debt Box’s official website is www.thedebtbox.com. The Debt Box’s official Twitter account is @thedebtbox and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Debt Box’s official message board is www.instagram.com/thedebtbox.

Buying and Selling The Debt Box

According to CryptoCompare, “The DEBT token is the central support and utility token for the DEBT Box ecosystem which has a growing list of token projects. Each project will have a swap pairing with the DEBT token. Other projects in the ecosystem are deflationary with transfer fees to support the network, discouraging frequent trading. Because of this, a token holder will be encouraged to transfer their project token value to the DEBT token before transferring and using it for trading and liquidity. With the central role it plays on the platform, DEBT will generate demand as more and more projects enter the ecosystem and token projects mature.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Debt Box directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Debt Box should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Debt Box using one of the exchanges listed above.

