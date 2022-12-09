The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Hoshizaki (OTCMKTS:HSHIF) to Conviction-Buy

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hoshizaki (OTCMKTS:HSHIF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Hoshizaki Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS HSHIF opened at $64.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.00. Hoshizaki has a twelve month low of $64.00 and a twelve month high of $64.00.
Hoshizaki Company Profile
