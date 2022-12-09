The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) CAO Brian J. Wendling Sells 1,045 Shares

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $34,485.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,258. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Price Performance

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $41.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.12. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $34.34 and a 12-month high of $52.43.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. On average, analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.8% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 13,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 43.3% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 18.2% during the first quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 402,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,644,000 after purchasing an additional 61,924 shares during the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

(Get Rating)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.