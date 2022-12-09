The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) CAO Brian J. Wendling Sells 1,045 Shares

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $34,485.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,258. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
The Liberty SiriusXM Group Price Performance
The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $41.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.12. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $34.34 and a 12-month high of $52.43.
The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. On average, analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th.
The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.
